Familiar face to navigate Fort Collins chamber through choppy economic waters

FORT COLLINS — The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors may have hired a headhunter to conduct a national search for a new CEO, but ultimately the group didn’t have to look very far.

The chamber’s governing body announced Wednesday that it has tapped longtime Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce executive vice president Ann Hutchison to take over when CEO David May retires at the end of the year.

Sponsored Content Four Ways COVID-19 is Changing Health Care – Now and in the Future

COVID-19 has changed several aspects of health care, some for the better. These trends can help increase flexibility, convenience and access and may help more people get the care they need to live healthier lives. Read More

Hutchison has been with the chamber for nearly two decades, beginning in 2003 as the group’s policy committee coordinator.

“From the start, we believed we had a strong CEO candidate on our own staff in Ann,” chamber board chairman Nick Haws said in a prepared statement. “Even so, it was important for us to vet her with the board and other leaders.”

Waverly Partners led the search effort.

“Every day is different, and everyday I get to celebrate a fight for businesses,” she said. “It really has been a joy to work for the chamber for the last 17 years. I’m super humble and super excited to take on the role of CEO.”

Hutchison was hired just months prior to May and joked that “he sometimes says that I was the best hire he never made.”

She said she “couldn’t have worked for a better CEO” and considers herself “fortunate to have him as mentor for all of those years.”

Hutchison takes the reins as Fort Collins, along with the rest of the nation and world, continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic consequences.

“Things are very tough for a lot of our members and much of our business community,” she said. “But at the same time, many of our businesses have been able to pivot and make changes to allow them to have success during this challenging time.”

Despite the challenges posed by the virus, Hutchison is upbeat about the prospects for Fort Collins’ “diverse, dynamic, forward-thinking business community.”

“We can look at our unemployment numbers, our labor force numbers and see them already bouncing back,” she said. “We’re seeing Northern Colorado climb out of the hole that’s been created by the pandemic and we’re recovering very quickly.”

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC