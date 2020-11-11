Computing Technology Industry Association names Boulder a top tech town

BOULDER — Boulder is one the nation’s top towns for technology firms, according to the Computing Technology Industry Association.
The city ranks 12th in the CompTIA 2020 Tech Town Index, up from 14th in the 2019 rankings.
Denver, ranked ninth, and Colorado Springs, ranked 15th, were the other Colorado cities to make CompTIA’s list.
“This year, perhaps more than any other, the tech industry has been called upon to keep the country and the world connected, reaffirming the need for a skilled, tech-ready workforce and innovative companies,” CompTIA executive vice president for industry relations Nancy Hammervik said in a prepared statement. “These cities, many previous Tech Town Index honorees, are emblematic of the vibrancy of America’s tech community.”
The full top 20 list is:
- Austin
- Dallas
- Raleigh
- San Jose
- Charlotte
- Seattle
- San Francisco
- Atlanta
- Huntsville, Alabama
- Denver
- Washington
- Boulder
- Durham-Chapel Hill
- Columbus, Ohio
- Colorado Springs
- Boston
- Baltimore
- Madison, Wisconsin
- San Diego
- Trenton, New Jersey
