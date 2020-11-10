Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Larimer Square soon to be sold to Charlotte firm

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — Ownership of Larimer Square will soon pass to Charlotte, North Carolina, firm Asana Partners.

BusinessDen reported that the commercial district’s current owner, Larimer Associates, has notified tenants of the area that the property is under contract to be sold.

 

