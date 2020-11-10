Larimer County draws silver award in workforce development

FORT COLLINS — The Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development department has received a Silver Category Award from the International Economic Development Council for its collaborative work on the Talent 2.0 Regional Workforce Strategy.

The Talent 2.0 strategy is a regional partnership among economic development and chamber of commerce entities in the region.

Sponsored Content You can help ease food insecurity and improve health

As the economic effects of COVID-19 continue, many people struggle to afford groceries. The UCHealth Family Medicine Center food pantry provides fresh, healthy food to those suffering from food insecurity and needs your support. Read More

“Talent and workforce are an essential part of a healthy economy,” Ann Hutchison, executive vice president of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce, said in a written statement. “As the region continues to grow, businesses and communities realize that the development, maintenance and accessibility of a talented workforce is a top priority. Talent development is a team sport that required public, private and educational institutions to work collaboratively to be successful.”

The program helps to create a talent pipeline to support employers’ current and future needs while providing career options for individuals.

The IEDC’s excellence in economic development awards recognize the world’s best economic development programs and the year’s most influential leaders.

“I think a lot of the success we have is due to the enthusiasm of the team members and Workforce Development Board that is very engaged and has outstanding members from so many sectors in Larimer County, and how you bring the board, the business community and education community together,” said Steve Johnson, an outgoing member of the Larimer County Board of Commissioners.

“This effort was critical to maintaining our regional competitiveness in the pre-pandemic economy and is even more critical in the COVID-19 environment,” said Jacob Castillo, who heads the program for Larimer County.

Participants in devising the Talent 2.0 plan included the chambers in Fort Collins and Loveland, the city of Fort Collins Economic Health Department, the city of Loveland Economic Development Department, One NoCo, and the United Way of Larimer County, in addition to the county workforce office.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC