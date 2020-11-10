Lafayette awards $464K in pandemic relief grants

LAFAYETTE — The city of Lafayette and its Urban Renewal Authority have awarded $464,600 in a second round of COVID-19 small business grants.

The Small Business Sustainment Grant Program is intended to provide short-term bridge funding for Lafayette small businesses seeking relief options as part of a larger strategy for business recovery, resiliency, and sustainability.

All 70 businesses submitting a complete application, meeting all program criteria, and demonstrating evidence of immediate financial need were considered and awarded funding. Of these businesses, more than 30 were first-time applicants and seven were home-based businesses, a new option for this second round of grants. Of the $464,600, the urban renewal authority contributed $167,200. The first round of grants offered in April awarded 60 businesses a total of $433,000, $133,000 of which was funded by LURA.

“Small businesses are vital to the success and character of the Lafayette community,” said Mayor Jamie Harkins in a written statement. “We know many businesses are working hard to overcome these difficult economic times, and we’re pleased to have been able to positively impact an additional 70 local establishments with the limited funds available for this program.”

