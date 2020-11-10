First National of Omaha names new corporate-banking exec

DENVER — First National Bank of Omaha, which does business as FNBO, has named Michael Doherty its managing director for corporate banking and loan syndications. Doherty will be based in Denver.
“Michael brings extensive knowledge and experience to this new position, and he will play a critical role in expanding and strengthening FNBO’s loan syndication expertise, while growing the bank’s base of corporate banking customers in the Denver area,” John Grose, vice president and head of corporate banking for FNBO, said in a press release. “Our middle-market and corporate banking customers across our seven-state footprint will benefit from our expanded lending capabilities to help them continue to grow their businesses.”
Doherty has more than 25 years of experience in establishing, building and managing loan syndications and corporate-finance teams at several regional and money-center banks. He is a former member of the board of directors of the Loan Syndications and Trading Association.
First National Bank of Omaha is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska, which has more than $24 billion in assets and almost 5,000 employees. Primary banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.
