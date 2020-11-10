Boulder to help finance delivery of restaurant take-out meals

BOULDER — The city of Boulder will assist restaurants and diners by paying the restaurant portion of delivery fees when people order food for home delivery.

The program, called Restaurant S.O.S., will be financed by a portion of the CARES Act funding that the city has received as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program, which works through the Nosh Boulder delivery system, permits restaurants to retain more of the operating cost and profit for delivered meals. The program runs from Nov. 12 to Dec. 30, the date when CARES Act funds must be spent.

“Our goal is to help Boulder restaurants keep their footing during the toughest months of the pandemic, and this program is a key element of that effort,” John Tayer, Boulder Chamber president and CEO, said in a press release. “Restaurants report tight revenue margins that are further strained by the rising cost of third-party delivery services — reported to range from 15% to more than 35% on each order. We can all show our support for local restaurants this holiday season by keeping them busy with our delicious meal orders and, through this partnership with the city of Boulder team, we’ll also hold their delivery expenses to a minimum.”

The vendor, Nosh Boulder,which will operate this program, was selected through a competitive bidding process that was open to all third-party delivery services that operate in Boulder. Any licensed Boulder restaurant may participate in the program, regardless of whether it had pre-existing contracts with Nosh Boulder or any other third-party delivery vendors. Restaurants that are signed up with Nosh for this program will have their delivery fees capped at 15% through 2021, or when in-restaurant dining capacity restrictions are lifted. Delivery meal recipients will continue to pay their portion of the delivery fee with this program.

As of Tuesday, 30 Boulder restaurants had signed up for delivery with Nosh Boulder, and more restaurants are being added weekly.

Boulder’s local restaurant industry employs an estimated 7,500 workers and substantially contributes to the community’s quality of life and contributes to city sales tax revenue.

