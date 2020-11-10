Bathroom renovation company expands to Boulder, Fort Collins

BOULDER and FORT COLLINS — HomePride Bath, a Colorado bathroom remodeling contractor based in Castle Rock, has added new locations in Boulder and Fort Collins.

The Boulder location will be at 4450 Arapahoe Ave. and the Fort Collins store will be at 155 E. Boardwalk Drive, #449.

HomePride Bath, in addition to providing remodeling services, is a provider of Kohler LuxStone products.

