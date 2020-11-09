Hilton Garden Inn opens in Longmont

LONGMONT — Potential travelers to Longmont now have a new hotel option with the opening of the 105-room Hilton Garden Inn at 470 S. Martin St.
Arlington, Texas-based hotel developer Cimarron Hospitality broke ground on the project on the northeast corner of Ken Pratt Boulevard and South Martin Street in March 2019. The hotel is managed by St. Louis, Missouri-based Genuine Hospitality LLC.
Rooms include an ergonomic desk chair and oversized work desk, high-definition flat-screen television and a “hospitality center” that features a mini refrigerator and coffee maker.
Dining options include a full-service restaurant — The Garden Grille and Bar — offering cooked-to-order breakfast, lunch and dinner; and a lobby bar. The hotel also features a 24-hour Pavilion Pantry shop with a selection of ready-made meals, beverages and snacks.
Recreational facilities boast a heated indoor swimming pool and a complimentary fitness center featuring cardio and strength-training equipment.
The hotel also includes 2,000 square feet of meeting space, free WiFi and a 24-hour business center.
“The Hilton Garden Inn–Longmont will be the premier, full-service hotel in the Longmont area, providing a terrific product to Longmont transient, corporate and group travelers,” Kurt Furlong, chief revenue office and partner in Genuine Hospitality, said in a press release.
Rohit Dand, president of Cimarron Hospitality, said that “backed by one of the industry’s top brands, Hilton, we are extremely excited to partner with the Longmont community and businesses. The city of Longmont has been great to work with, and we are proud to bring this tremendous product to the city of Longmont.”
