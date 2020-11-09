Data privacy expert joins Bryan Cave Boulder office as partner

BOULDER — Amy de La Lama, a lawyer with a specialty in data privacy, has joined the Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner law firm’s Boulder office as a partner.

De La Lama will lead the firm’s global Data Privacy & Cyber Security Team within the Corporate & Finance Transactions Department. She will lead BCLP’s team of data privacy advisers in the United States, Europe and other countries around the globe where BCLP has offices.

She worked previously with Baker & McKenzie, where she has specialized in global privacy, data security and cyber security for many years. She provides advice to a range of pharmaceutical and medical device companies, retail companies, online businesses, business-to-business companies and other types of organizations regarding these issues. Among her areas of expertise are the development and implementation of privacy compliance programs as well as advising clients on global and U.S. privacy laws. She also provides guidance on breach notification preparedness and response and assists clients in addressing federal, state and global breach notification requirements and responding to related inquiries from government agencies and other parties.

She is a certified information privacy practitioner.

“I’m thrilled to be joining BCLP’s Corporate & Finance Transactions Group, and especially to lead the global Data Privacy & Cyber Security Team,” she said in a written statement. “I am particularly energized about the firm’s new strategic initiative, Project Advance, and its vision to transform the firm’s operational infrastructure to help drive growth and client experience. It is truly an exciting time to be joining BCLP.”