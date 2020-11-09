Bloomberg to help Fort Collins use data more effectively

FORT COLLINS — Bloomberg Philanthropies will assist the city of Fort Collins through the What Works Cities City Budgeting for Equity and Recovery program. The program will help the city use data to make better decisions.
The Rocky Mountain Collegian reported that the program will enable the city to “improve its ability to deliver results for residents.”
