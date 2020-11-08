Fort Collins co-working space closes

FORT COLLINS — Co-working space The Articulate has become a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Coloradoan reported that the co-working space at 324 Jefferson St. that catered to creative companies for the past four years suffered from a downturn in membership as people began working from home during the pandemic.
Sponsored Content
Ways to Help Employers Maximize the Value of Virtual Care
COVID-19 has changed several aspects of health care, some for the better. These trends can help increase flexibility, convenience and access and may help more people get the care they need to live healthier lives.