Fort Collins co-working space closes

FORT COLLINS — Co-working space The Articulate has become a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Coloradoan reported that the co-working space at 324 Jefferson St. that catered to creative companies for the past four years suffered from a downturn in membership as people began working from home during the pandemic.

 


 