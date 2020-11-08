Encompass + Orchestra acquires Handoff beverage delivery service

FORT COLLINS — Newly combined technology providers, Encompass Technologies + Orchestra Software, has acquired Denver-based alcohol delivery startup Handoff. This acquisition furthers the company’s mission to digitally connect all tiers of the beverage industry, from first ingredients to last sip.

Encompass and Orchestra merged on Oct. 16, making this its second big announcement in the last month.

Orchestra’s enterprise resource planning system helps suppliers while connecting to Encompass’ route accounting offering for distributors. Encompass also offers an online ordering app for retailers. The acquisition of Handoff completes the supplier-to-consumer solution suite with its direct-to-consumer alcohol delivery platform.

“Handoff has quickly become a disruptive alcohol delivery solution,” Orchestra CEO Brad Windecker and Encompass CEO Jonathan O’Neil said in a joint written statement. “With Handoff as part of our team, we’re excited to help it expand its users nationally, while simultaneously offering our customers an end-to-end, vertically-integrated solution that will help the industry continuously make better business decisions.”

As part of the acquisition, Handoff will continue to operate under its brand, and its consumer reach will be expanded nationally with the help of its parent company’s network of suppliers, distributors and retailers.

“We couldn’t be happier about taking our company to the next level with the expertise and reach of our new partners Encompass and Orchestra,” said Handoff’s co-founder and CEO Tommy Riley. “For Handoff’s users, this acquisition means our core offering will soon be available in nearly every major metropolitan area in the United States. Once fully integrated into Encompass and Orchestra’s network, our combined technologies will create an opportunity for the alcohol industry, for example, to track a single hop or grain yield all the way to the consumer who purchases the finished product. This is an unprecedented level of supply chain insight for the entire beverage industry.”

