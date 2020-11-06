Funding Friday: ColdQuanta raises $32M

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.
BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.
Notable rounds this week:
- ColdQuanta Inc. raised $32 million in its Series A round from six investors, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday. The Boulder company, which develops processes to bring atoms to near-absolute zero for use in measuring physical forces and in quantum computing, took investments from co-leader funds Global Frontier Investments and LCP Quantum Partners, along with a first-time investment from the nearby Foundry Group. ColdQuanta’s maximum funding amount was set at $35 million in the round, and the company said in a press release that it expects more funding to close soon.
- Boulder’s Schoolcraft Capital LLC raised $13.75 million over the past 12 months from 21 investors via its subsidiary Peregrine Private Equity Fund I LP, according to SEC filings Wednesday. Schoolcraft, founded in 2015 by former Crestone Capital Advisors president Michael Sherman, is a management firm for wealthy families and their foundations.
Other rounds (Source: SEC)
Nov. 2: Divirod LLC, Boulder, $230,494 sold in $500,000 round.
