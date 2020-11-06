Fort Collins industrial property sells for $4.75M

FORT COLLINS — A roughly 30,000-square-foot industrial/flex space at 825 SW Frontage Road recently sold for $4.75 million, according to brokerage Cushman & Wakefield.

The space is fully leased and tenants include a glass door manufacturer and a roofing supply company.

The buyer was Front825 LLC, a firm registered to the Henderson address of Merritt Trailers Inc. The seller was DAKA Properties LLC, an entity registered to a residence in Fort Collins.

Cushman & Wakefield represented both parties in the transaction.

“The premium interstate access and modern attributes of the property has generated uninterrupted landlord income for over 12 years straight. We were able to create a very competitive buyer pool, thus achieving market high cap rate/price,” Cushman & Wakefield Fort Collins director Jared Goodman said in a prepared statement.

