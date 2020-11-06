CU soon moving to remote learning for remainder of semester

BOULDER — Starting Nov. 16, students at the University of Colorado will spend the remainder of the fall semester learning remotely in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Boulder County, according to a Boulder Daily Camera report.
The moves allows students to begin leaving campus and returning home prior to Thanksgiving. The previous plan was to shift to virtual learning after the holiday.
