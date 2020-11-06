Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



BizWest Podcast, November 6, 2020: An Election Night Recap Extravaganza

By Dan Mika — 

We don’t have those election results, but we do have a recap of the ballot measures that matter most to Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley with executive editor Chris Wood, managing editor Ken Amundson and reporter Lucas High.

Sponsors for this podcast include: Chartered Technology, DaVinci Sign Systems and FMS Bank.


 