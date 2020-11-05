Retzlaff recognized as Aims 2020 Distinguished Fellow

GREELEY — Aims Community College Board of Trustees has named retired regional director of medical imaging for UCHealth Jack Retzlaff as its 2020 Distinguished Fellow Award winner.

Retzlaff is the former chairman of Aims’ Radiology Program Advisory Committee.

“Presented annually by the Board of Trustees, the award honors a community member’s extraordinary commitment and contributions to the mission and goals of Aims Community College. Retzlaff accepted the award at a small ceremony hosted by trustees earlier this month,” according to a school news release.

