New weekly unemployment claims in Colorado increase to 7,116

DENVER — An additional 7,116 people filed for traditional unemployment benefits in the week ending Oct. 17, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said Thursday, a drop of 1,085 from the week prior.

A total of 3,625 people in Colorado applied for state-level Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in that week, which is assistance for gig workers, the self-employed and others who wouldn’t normally qualify for regular benefits. That amounts to an increase of 652 from the week before.

The total number of continuing claims made in the state was at 207,795 for the week of Oct. 24, which include all state and federal assistance programs, down 13,241 from the week before.

The amount of regular benefits paid out by the department declined by $3.2 million from the prior week to $36.6 million.

Nationwide, the U.S. Labor Department said 751,000 Americans filed for first-time benefits in the period, the same as it was the week prior.

