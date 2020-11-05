New weekly unemployment claims in Colorado increase to 7,116

DENVER — An additional 7,116 people filed for traditional unemployment benefits in the week ending Oct. 17, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said Thursday, a drop of 1,085 from the week prior.
A total of 3,625 people in Colorado applied for state-level Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in that week, which is assistance for gig workers, the self-employed and others who wouldn’t normally qualify for regular benefits. That amounts to an increase of 652 from the week before.
Sponsored Content
Ways to Help Employers Maximize the Value of Virtual Care
COVID-19 has changed several aspects of health care, some for the better. These trends can help increase flexibility, convenience and access and may help more people get the care they need to live healthier lives.
The total number of continuing claims made in the state was at 207,795 for the week of Oct. 24, which include all state and federal assistance programs, down 13,241 from the week before.
The amount of regular benefits paid out by the department declined by $3.2 million from the prior week to $36.6 million.
Nationwide, the U.S. Labor Department said 751,000 Americans filed for first-time benefits in the period, the same as it was the week prior.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
DENVER — An additional 7,116 people filed for traditional unemployment benefits in the week ending Oct. 17, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said Thursday, a drop of 1,085 from the week prior.
A total of 3,625 people in Colorado applied for state-level Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in that week, which is assistance for gig workers, the self-employed and others who wouldn’t normally qualify for regular benefits. That amounts to an increase of 652 from the week before.
Sponsored Content
Don’t Just Bounce Back — Bounce Forward: 3 Strategies to Help Businesses Recover
Lost sleep. Lost revenue. Stress levels through the roof.
If this sounds like you — and your business — you’re not alone.
The total number of continuing claims made in the state was at 207,795 for the week of Oct. 24, which include all state and federal assistance programs, down 13,241 from the week before.
The amount of regular benefits paid out by the department declined by $3.2 million from the prior week to $36.6 million.
Nationwide, the U.S. Labor Department said 751,000 Americans filed for first-time benefits in the period, the same as it was the week prior.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.