Maxar reverses 2019 Q3 loss but misses sales projections

WESTMINSTER — Aerospace and satellite-imaging firm Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) posted a profit of $85 million in the third quarter of 2020 on $436 million in sales, up from a loss of $25 million during the same period last year.
“We generated solid year-over-year revenue growth this quarter as demand has remained resilient and our customers continue to rely on us for important national security and commercial missions. We also enjoyed significant backlog growth on a diversified set of awards with both government and commercial customers across our Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments,” Maxar CEO Dan Jablonsky said in a prepared statement.
Sponsored Content
Don’t Just Bounce Back — Bounce Forward: 3 Strategies to Help Businesses Recover
Lost sleep. Lost revenue. Stress levels through the roof.
If this sounds like you — and your business — you’re not alone.
Despite the year-over-year turnaround, Maxar missed Wall Street revenue estimates by more than $18 million.
Maxar reported its quarterly results after the closing bell, but the company’s stock was down more than 5% early in after-hours trading.
“Performance in the quarter was solid, with both year-over-year revenue and profit growth on a consolidated basis and positive free cash flow,” Maxar chief financial officer Biggs Porter said in a statement. “While the existence of the COVID pandemic remains a risk to our operations and the operations of our customers, we have thus far been able to manage the crisis roughly in line with expectations. Given that, we are maintaining our outlook for 2020 consolidated revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and capex, and we are tightening the range of guidance for operating cash flow.”
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
WESTMINSTER — Aerospace and satellite-imaging firm Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) posted a profit of $85 million in the third quarter of 2020 on $436 million in sales, up from a loss of $25 million during the same period last year.
“We generated solid year-over-year revenue growth this quarter as demand has remained resilient and our customers continue to rely on us for important national security and commercial missions. We also enjoyed significant backlog growth on a diversified set of awards with both government and commercial customers across our Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments,” Maxar CEO Dan Jablonsky said in a prepared statement.
Sponsored Content
Ways to Help Employers Maximize the Value of Virtual Care
COVID-19 has changed several aspects of health care, some for the better. These trends can help increase flexibility, convenience and access and may help more people get the care they need to live healthier lives.
Despite the year-over-year turnaround, Maxar missed Wall Street revenue estimates by more than $18 million.
Maxar reported its quarterly results after the closing bell, but the company’s stock was down more than 5% early in after-hours trading.
“Performance in the quarter was solid, with both year-over-year revenue and profit growth on a consolidated basis and positive free cash flow,” Maxar chief financial officer Biggs Porter said in a statement. “While the existence of the COVID pandemic remains a risk to our operations and the operations of our customers, we have thus far been able to manage the crisis roughly in line with expectations. Given that, we are maintaining our outlook for 2020 consolidated revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and capex, and we are tightening the range of guidance for operating cash flow.”
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.