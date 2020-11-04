Noodles taps ex-fitness chain VP for CFO role, promotes top accountant

BROOMFIELD — Noodles & Co. (Nasdaq: NDLS) has hired Carl Lukach as the firm’s new chief financial officer.

Lukach was most recently vice president of finance at luxury fitness brand Equinox Group and previously held finance roles with the Abercrombie & Fitch chain of clothing stores.

Sponsored Content A reminder from Delta Dental of Colorado

Americans lose more than 164 million hours of work to dental disease, and people with dental benefits are 73% more likely to visit the dentist. Regular dentist visits can detect signs of nutritional deficiencies, general infection, or even more serious systemic diseases. Read More

Ken Kuick, who held the CFO role since 2018, resigned in August to pursue other business ventures.

Noodles “is a brand that puts guests and community first, and with a strong strategy and omnichannel consumer approach, the potential for growth and value creation is tremendous,” Lukach said in a prepared statement.

Noodles controller Kathy Lockhart has been promoted to chief accounting officer, according to a company news release.

“Noodles & Co. is uniquely positioned to win in the current consumer environment, and now with Carl and Kathy’s leadership on our finance team, I am more confident than ever that Noodles will be able to accelerate growth and build shareholder value,” Noodles CEO Dave Boennighausen said in the release.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC