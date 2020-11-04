Healthpeak to move HQ to Denver

DENVER — California-based REIT Healthpeak Properties Inc. will move its headquarters to Denver after considering the wider seven-county Denver metropolitan area, which includes Boulder and Broomfield counties.
The Colorado Economic Development Commission offered a nearly $5.3-million tax incentive package last month in hopes of luring the firm to the Centennial State.
At that time, the company was not identified as it is the commission’s practice not to identify companies that the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade is recruiting until incentives are accepted. However, BizWest speculated at the time that the mystery firm was indeed Healthpeak.
“In November 2020, Healthpeak established a new corporate headquarters in Denver to create a more centralized geographic location relative to Healthpeak’s portfolio locations and existing offices in Irvine, California and Franklin, Tennessee, which will continue to operate,” the firm reported in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosure this week.
In exchange for the tax incentives, Healthpeak has pledged to create 166 new jobs in Colorado. The average annual salary of the jobs — with roles spread across executives, vice presidents, directors, associates, and assistants — will be $425,213.
