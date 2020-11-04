Election: Local issues show mixed results throughout region

Voters in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley had mixed responses to requests from their local governments for permission to take certain actions and to add taxes, even taxes such as lodging taxes that they wouldn’t necessarily pay themselves.

Here’s a sampling of preliminary vote totals from Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties.

Berthoud

Berthoud voters overwhelmingly gave the town authorization to provide Internet, telecommunications and cable-television services, including, potentially, municipal broadband. As of 1:14 p.m., Wednesday, 4,878 voters, of 77.31%, said yes to the ballot measure, with 1,432, or 22.69%, against. Approval frees the town from restrictions in state law that limit a jurisdiction’s ability to provide such services without voter approval.

Boulder

A requirement that no evictions could occur without representation has been approved in Boulder. The program would be paid by a $75 excise tax to be paid by landlords. As of 1:14 p.m., Wednesday, the measure had secured 28,350 votes in favor, or 58.58%, with 20,044 against, or 41.42%.

Voters in Boulder endorsed a shift toward direct election of the mayor, by ranked-choice voting, rather than having the mayor selected by the city council. Question 2E, a charter amendment, secured 36,613 votes in favor, or 78.44%, with 10,064 against, or 21.56%, as of 1:14 p.m., Wednesday.

Broomfield

As of 1:14 p.m. Wednesday, voters in Broomfield were deciding against giving its council authorization to annually adjust future mill levies without a vote of the public. Those in favor totaled 12,287, or 31.49%, with those against at 26,733, or 68.51%.

Eaton

A proposed 4% lodging tax was narrowly ahead as of 1:14 p.m. Wednesday If approved, the measure would generate $26,500 in its first year. Proceeds could be used for “any municipal purpose.” Those in favor totaled 1,547, or 50.8%, with those against at 1,498, or 49.2%

Fort Lupton

Ballot Question 2C, a measure to permit establishing retail marijuana stores and medical-marijuana operations, came out to an early lead, as of 1:14 p.m. Wednesday. Votes in favor totaled 1,745, or 59.33%, with 1,196, or 40.67%, against. A separate measure to establish a retail marijuana sales tax was ahead, with 1,636 in favor, or 56.05%, and 1,283 against, or 43.95%.

Fort Lupton voters endorsed Ballot Issue 2A, which would extend through 2031 a 0.5% sales-and-use tax for streets. As of 1:14 p.m. Wednesday, the measure saw 2,044 in favor, or 70.56%, and 853 against, or 29.44%.

Greeley

Greeley voters approved an extension of a sales-tax on food to fund capital construction projects, maintenance, and repairs of public buildings, parks, streets and recreational facilities. The tax would be extended through 2026. As of 1:14 p.m., Wednesday, the measure secured 31,328 votes in favor, or 72.49%, with 11.887 against, or 27.51%.

Longmont

Voters have overwhelmingly endorsed an $80 million debt measure to fund water-system improvements in Longmont. According to votes tallied as of 1:14 p.m. Wednesday, with votes for both the Boulder County and Weld County portions of Longmont, Ballot Question 3C saw:

Yes/For — 36,718, 80.04%

No/Against — 9,158, 19.96%

Ballot Question 3D, a provision to allow leases of city property for up to 30 years has come out ahead, with the tally as of 1:14 p.m. Wednesday:

Yes/For — 123,954, 53.84%

No/Against — 20,540, 46.16%

Louisville

Louisville residents have endorsed a 25-cent fee on sale of disposable bags, with proceeds to be used for sustainability programs and for the costs of administering the program. That’s according to early vote counts. The measure could generate $2 million in its first year. The measure was supported by 6,566 voters, or 66.09%, with 3,369, or 33.91%, against, as of 1:14 p.m. Wednesday.

Loveland

Voters in Loveland turned back an attempt to raise city sales tax rate from 3% to 4%. The additional 1% would not apply to food for home consumption. Proceeds would be designated for public safety (20%); infrastructure and capital equipment (50%); and operations and maintenance (30%).

As of 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, 58.84% of voters were opposed.

School Districts

Voters in Weld County School District RE-3J have approved a measure that would extend an override to generate $3.3 million annually. The measure would fund safety, teacher attraction and retention, and other measures. Ballot Issue 5C was favored by 4,643 voters, or 67.09%, with 2,278, or 32.91% against, as of 1:14 p.m. Wednesday.

Weld County School District RE-5J approved a 10-year, $4 million annual tax increase to fund various educational programs. The measure was supported by 5,996, or 54.3%, as of 1:14 p.m. Wednesday, and 5,046 against, or 45.7%. A $149 million debt measure to finance school construction and improvements, with a total repayment cost of $276 million, was favored by 6,146 voters, or 55.64%, with 4,900 against, or 44.36%.

Weld County School District RE-8’s proposed extension of an override that would generate $1.4 million annually for teacher retention and upgrades of instructional technology was favored by 3,905 voters, or 68.06%, and 1,833 against, or 31.94%.

Severance

Voters approved establishing Severance as a home-rule municipality, as of 1:14 p.m. Wednesday, with 2,882 in favor, or 76.85%, and 868 against, or 23.15%.

Windsor

Residents in Windsor are voting on whether to approve a 3% lodging tax that would generate $65,652 in its first year, with proceeds dedicated to promotion of local businesses, destination tourism, conventions and related activities. As of 1:14 p.m. Wednesday, the ballot issue is failing, with 8,258 in favor, or 45.43%, and 9.921 against, or 54.57%.

