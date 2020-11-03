Wana names two new VPs

BOULDER — Cannabis edibles firm Wana Brands has promoted Stephanie Daley to serve as vice president of market expansion and Mike Hennesy to serve as vice president of innovation.

“In her new role … Daley oversees all aspects of Wana Brand’s growth efforts in both the U.S. and Canada. Daley has led Wana’s expansion program from its headquarters in Colorado into eight additional states, including California, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Maryland, Arizona, Oregon and Oklahoma. She is currently spearheading expansion into three more markets including Massachusetts, Missouri and Florida,” according to a company news release.

“Hennesy continues to lead Wana Brands’ ongoing work as a top producer of cannabis infused products. Prior to this role, he served as Wana’s director of innovation, where he oversaw the company’s R&D efforts, as well as partnerships involving new cannabis technologies. Hennesy spearheaded the team that developed Wana’s groundbreaking Quick line of gummies and tinctures that use innovative encapsulation techniques to increase the bioavailability of cannabinoids.”

