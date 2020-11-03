Stephens, Shadduck-McNally poised to win Larimer County commissioner seats

FORT COLLINS — Two Larimer County Democrats appear poised to replace the outgoing Tom Donnelly and Steve Johnson at the county’s board of commissioners, shifting the balance of power from Republicans to Democrats.
As of 9:45 p.m. with 94.5% of votes counted, Fort Collins Mayor Pro Tem Kristen Stephens and small-business owner Jody Shadduck-McNally hold a 54% and 53% lead, respectively, over Republicans Bob McCluskey and Ben Aste.
The potential Democratic sweep would shift the power on the three-seat board from majority Republican to fully blue. Donnelly and Johnson, both Republicans, voted to grant a construction permit for the Northern Integrated Supply Project, a water reservoir and pipeline project that environmental groups are deeply opposed to.
John Kefalas, the lone Democratic commissioner on the board, was the opposing vote against NISP, saying he still had questions about its ecological impact.
