New Mexico-based crop health startup adds Fort Collins office

FORT COLLINS — Innate Immunity LLC, a fruit health startup, has moved its research offices to Fort Collins’ Innosphere accelerator.
Co-founder Michelle Miller told BizWest that the company will remain headquartered out of the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico but wanted to move its main research hub to be closer to Colorado State University where it already has a research grant.
Sponsored Content
Don’t Just Bounce Back — Bounce Forward: 3 Strategies to Help Businesses Recover
Lost sleep. Lost revenue. Stress levels through the roof.
If this sounds like you — and your business — you’re not alone.
She also said Fort Collins has a larger pool of potential employees and researchers focused on preventing and treating plant diseases in grape, citrus, apple and pear plants, which are the company’s targets.
“New Mexico is a great place, but it’s not necessarily a big crop-ag state,” she said. “There is some of it, but the types of crops that we’re focused on are not grown there,” she said.
Miller said the company’s products, which are topical sprays meant to help plants fight infections such as Pierce’s Disease for grapevines, are currently undergoing field trials in Florida, California and orchards across the country. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has oversight as to whether the products, which are classified as biopesticides, can go to market.
Some of Innate Immunity’s staff have already relocated to Fort Collins and begun construction on lab space within Innosphere’s building on the city’s north side. The company plans to continue build-out through the end of 2021 depending on availability of supplies and will house between 15 and 20 employees, she said.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
FORT COLLINS — Innate Immunity LLC, a fruit health startup, has moved its research offices to Fort Collins’ Innosphere accelerator.
Co-founder Michelle Miller told BizWest that the company will remain headquartered out of the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico but wanted to move its main research hub to be closer to Colorado State University where it already has a research grant.
Sponsored Content
A reminder from Delta Dental of Colorado
Americans lose more than 164 million hours of work to dental disease, and people with dental benefits are 73% more likely to visit the dentist. Regular dentist visits can detect signs of nutritional deficiencies, general infection, or even more serious systemic diseases.
She also said Fort Collins has a larger pool of potential employees and researchers focused on preventing and treating plant diseases in grape, citrus, apple and pear plants, which are the company’s targets.
“New Mexico is a great place, but it’s not necessarily a big crop-ag state,” she said. “There is some of it, but the types of crops that we’re focused on are not grown there,” she said.
Miller said the company’s products, which are topical sprays meant to help plants fight infections such as Pierce’s Disease for grapevines, are currently undergoing field trials in Florida, California and orchards across the country. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has oversight as to whether the products, which are classified as biopesticides, can go to market.
Some of Innate Immunity’s staff have already relocated to Fort Collins and begun construction on lab space within Innosphere’s building on the city’s north side. The company plans to continue build-out through the end of 2021 depending on availability of supplies and will house between 15 and 20 employees, she said.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.