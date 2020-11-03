Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Election: NoCo and Boulder Valley statehouse races

By Dan Mika — 

Colorado House of Representatives (As of 8:45 p.m., Declared winners are noted in bold)

District & Location Democratic candidate Republican candidate Notes
District 10 (Boulder) Edie Hooton (incumbent) 89.7% Kenneth Stickney 10.3%
District 11 (Lyons, western Longmont) Karen McCormick 73.8% Mark Milliman 26.2% Incumbent Rep. Jonathan Singer (D) is term-limited and running for Boulder County Commissioner.
District 12 (Lafayette, Louisville) Tracey Bernett 79.58% Eric Davila 20.42% Incumbent Rep.  Sonya Jacquez Lewis (D) is running for a State Senate seat.
District 29 (western Westminster) Lindsey Daugherty 57.27% Vanessa Warren-Demott 37.58% Incumbent Rep. Tracy Kraft-Tharp (D) is term-limited.
District 33 (Erie, Superior, northern Broomfield) Matt Gray (incumbent) 65.13% Mindy Quiachon 34.87%
District 35 (eastern Westminster) Shannon Bird (incumbent) 63.1% Roger Lehman 36.9%
District 48 (Severance, Johnstown, western Greeley) Holly Herson 27.8% Tonya Van Beber 72.2% Incumbent Rep. Stephen Humphrey (R) is term-limited.
District 49 (Windsor, Wellington, Berthoud, unincorporated Larimer County) Yara Zokaie 41.6% Michael Lynch 58.4% Incumbent Rep. Perry Buck (R) is term-limited and running for a seat on the Weld County Commission.
District 50 (Greeley, Evans) Mary Young (incumbent) 60.3% Sean Short (Libertarian, no Republican candidate) 39.7%
District 51 (Loveland) (None) Hugh McKean (incumbent) 100%
District 52 (eastern Fort Collins) Cathy Kipp (incumbent) 64.8% Donna Walte 35.2%
District 53 (western Fort Collins) Jennifer Arndt (incumbent) 76.5% Adam Shuknecht (Libertarian) 23.5%
District 63 (Mead, Frederick, Fort Lupton, eastern Erie, unincorporated Weld County) Geneiveve Schneider 41.8% Dan Woog 58.2% Incumbent Rep. Lori Saine (R) is term-limited. 

 

Colorado Senate (As of 8:30 p.m., Declared winners are noted in bold)

District & Location Democratic candidate Republican candidate Notes
District 14 (Fort Collins) Joann Ginal (incumbent) 66.7% Hans Hochheimer 33.3%
District 17 (Longmont, Lafayette, Louisville, Superior) Sonya Jaquez Lewis 74.9%  Matthew Menza 25.1% Incumbent Sen. Mike Foote (R) did not seek re-election.
District 18 (Boulder, western Boulder County) Stephen Fenberg (incumbent) 87.6% Peg Cage 12.4%
District 23 (Windsor, Johnstown, Frederick, Erie, Broomfield) Sally Boccella 49.5% Barbara Kirkmeyer 50.5% Incumbent Sen. Vicki Marble (R) is term-limited.

 

