Election: NoCo and Boulder Valley statehouse races

Colorado House of Representatives (As of 8:45 p.m., Declared winners are noted in bold)
|District & Location
|Democratic candidate
|Republican candidate
|Notes
|District 10 (Boulder)
|Edie Hooton (incumbent) 89.7%
|Kenneth Stickney 10.3%
|District 11 (Lyons, western Longmont)
|Karen McCormick 73.8%
|Mark Milliman 26.2%
|Incumbent Rep. Jonathan Singer (D) is term-limited and running for Boulder County Commissioner.
|District 12 (Lafayette, Louisville)
|Tracey Bernett 79.58%
|Eric Davila 20.42%
|Incumbent Rep. Sonya Jacquez Lewis (D) is running for a State Senate seat.
|District 29 (western Westminster)
|Lindsey Daugherty 57.27%
|Vanessa Warren-Demott 37.58%
|Incumbent Rep. Tracy Kraft-Tharp (D) is term-limited.
|District 33 (Erie, Superior, northern Broomfield)
|Matt Gray (incumbent) 65.13%
|Mindy Quiachon 34.87%
|District 35 (eastern Westminster)
|Shannon Bird (incumbent) 63.1%
|Roger Lehman 36.9%
|District 48 (Severance, Johnstown, western Greeley)
|Holly Herson 27.8%
|Tonya Van Beber 72.2%
|Incumbent Rep. Stephen Humphrey (R) is term-limited.
|District 49 (Windsor, Wellington, Berthoud, unincorporated Larimer County)
|Yara Zokaie 41.6%
|Michael Lynch 58.4%
|Incumbent Rep. Perry Buck (R) is term-limited and running for a seat on the Weld County Commission.
|District 50 (Greeley, Evans)
|Mary Young (incumbent) 60.3%
|Sean Short (Libertarian, no Republican candidate) 39.7%
|District 51 (Loveland)
|(None)
|Hugh McKean (incumbent) 100%
|District 52 (eastern Fort Collins)
|Cathy Kipp (incumbent) 64.8%
|Donna Walte 35.2%
|District 53 (western Fort Collins)
|Jennifer Arndt (incumbent) 76.5%
|Adam Shuknecht (Libertarian) 23.5%
|District 63 (Mead, Frederick, Fort Lupton, eastern Erie, unincorporated Weld County)
|Geneiveve Schneider 41.8%
|Dan Woog 58.2%
|Incumbent Rep. Lori Saine (R) is term-limited.
Colorado Senate (As of 8:30 p.m., Declared winners are noted in bold)
|District & Location
|Democratic candidate
|Republican candidate
|Notes
|District 14 (Fort Collins)
|Joann Ginal (incumbent) 66.7%
|Hans Hochheimer 33.3%
|District 17 (Longmont, Lafayette, Louisville, Superior)
|Sonya Jaquez Lewis 74.9%
|Matthew Menza 25.1%
|Incumbent Sen. Mike Foote (R) did not seek re-election.
|District 18 (Boulder, western Boulder County)
|Stephen Fenberg (incumbent) 87.6%
|Peg Cage 12.4%
|District 23 (Windsor, Johnstown, Frederick, Erie, Broomfield)
|Sally Boccella 49.5%
|Barbara Kirkmeyer 50.5%
|Incumbent Sen. Vicki Marble (R) is term-limited.
