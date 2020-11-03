Home » Industry News » Government & Politics



Election: Mead voters oppose new police, roads sales taxes early

By Lucas High — 

MEAD — Mead voters appear opposed to a pair of sales-tax increases that would provide additional funding for road projects and for law enforcement.

As of 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, 47.09% of town voters supported Question 2D, and 52.91% opposed the measure, which would provide for a 1.2% increase in Mead’s sales and use tax to generate roughly $1.4 million annually to be used exclusively for the street improvements and street maintenance.

As of the same time, 46.53% of voters approved of Question 2E, and 53.47% were against the measure, which would provide a 0.75% sales tax increase to add Mead Police Department personnel, training equipment, support proactive community policing efforts, enhance public safety and allow for the continuation of 24/7 police coverage and emergency response.

