Election: Colorado voters repeal Gallagher

Editor’s note: This article was updated with comments from proponents and opponents.

Colorado voters on Tuesday repealed the Gallagher amendment, the constitutional provision that regulates property taxes in the state.

With 2.7 million votes counted as of 4:30 a.m. today, 57.47% of voters were in favor of Gallagher’s repeal.

“This came out of the legislature with bipartisan support. Maybe that’s the key,” said David May, president and CEO of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce and a proponent of repeal.

“Maybe Gallagher made sense when it passed 38 years ago, but it had long outlived its time. This just prevented a $250 million tax increase on small businesses that can ill afford it right now. It also prevented adverse impacts on many school districts, libraries, police and fire departments and special districts in Colorado. From an economic development perspective, it keeps Colorado from becoming less competitive,” May said.

Passed in 1982 with 65.5% of voters in favor, the so-called Gallagher Amendment does three major things:

It requires counties to reassess property every two years.

It sets a ratio of 45:55 for residential and commercial property so that homeowners never pay more than 45% of all property taxes collected.

It locks the commercial property assessment rate at 29%, meaning that local mill levies are applied to a number equal to 29% of a commercial property’s market value.

The net effect since the amendment’s passage, because of rapidly escalating residential valuations, is that the residential assessment rates have dropped from 21% of market values in 1982 to 7.15% this year in order to maintain the 45:55 ratio. Meanwhile, commercial assessment rates are locked at 29%.

Authors of Gallagher anticipated that local governments would increase or decrease mill levies to make up for tax-revenue fluctuations.

Since the passage of the Taxpayers Bill of Rights, TABOR, in 1992, however, local governments, which are the only units of government that use property taxes, can adjust mill levies down but not up without a vote of the public.

As school districts and other local governments ask voters for mill-levy overrides — which they do regularly — the impact of those increases affects commercial properties to a greater extent than residential.

Amendment B, supported by 70% of the Legislature, including both Republicans and Democrats, hopes to repeal Gallagher and freeze tax rates at their current levels — 29% for commercial property and 7.15% for residential.

Ron Stewart, former state legislator and Boulder County commissioner, was among the authors of Gallagher back in 1982. He was disappointed in the outcome of the vote Tuesday night.

“It’s unfortunate for Colorado, but not surprising. Our campaign [against repeal] was run on a shoestring. Their campaign was a deceit in that a repeal was not a tax increase,” Stewart said.

Larimer, Weld, Boulder and Broomfield counties all favored repeal.

Larimer (11:45 p.m.) 58.19% in favor.

Weld (12:46 a.m.) 52.3% in favor.

Broomfield (10:07 p.m.) 56.69% in favor.

Boulder (8:47 p.m.) 68.78% in favor.