Election: Colorado voters create paid family leave

Colorado voters want a system to compensate workers who need to take time off work for family and medical reasons. As of 4:30 a.m. today, 57.47% of voters, with 2.7 million votes counted, were favoring Proposition 118.

The ballot item, a citizen-based initiative on the November general-election ballot in Colorado, would create an insurance plan that would pay workers when they are unable to be at their regular jobs because of personal or family reasons.

“While appreciating the desire to help people, this is one more burden on the back of businesses that are already reeling from the COVID-19 shutdowns. The size and scope of this program is concerning,” said David May, president and CEO of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. “Many of our 1,200 members already provide such leave today, but a one-size-fits-all, huge government program will force some businesses to face much higher costs. We doubt the program will be solvent.”

The initiative builds on the federal Family and Medical Leave Act, which provides unpaid time off during family and health emergencies.

The plan’s critics say it would create a new tax on workers and businesses and set up a new unit of government that would not be subject to the same checks and balances as other governmental agencies.

Proposition 118, as it is identified on the ballot, rose out of failed attempts over multiple years to create a paid-family-leave law through the legislative process.

Its basic elements:

Businesses or nonprofits with 10 or more employees would be required to pay premiums into the program.

Businesses would be required to pay at least half, and could pay more, of the premium for each employee. Employees would pay the other half.

Businesses with nine or fewer employees would not pay into the program, but their employees would be required to pay half of the premium that would otherwise apply.

Self-employed workers would not pay into the program, and local governments are exempt but could choose to participate. State government would be required to participate.

The premium is equal to 0.9% of a salary up to a designated amount, with the premium able to be increased after year two of the program at the discretion of the plan’s administrator.

Payments to workers who use the program can be up to $1,100 per week for 12 weeks, depending upon wage level and the state’s average weekly wage.

Voters in Larimer, Boulder and Broomfield counties were favoring the new worker benefit. Weld County voters were voting against.

Larimer (11:45 p.m.) 57.9% in favor.

Weld (12:46 a.m.) 50.3% opposed.

Broomfield (10:07 p.m.) 59.91% in favor.

Boulder (8:47 p.m.) 72.71% in favor.