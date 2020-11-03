BizWest to track election outcomes tonight

Polls close in the 2020 general election at 7 p.m. today in Colorado, and BizWest will post results to its website, www.BizWest.com, as soon as they become available.

BizWest will track business-related election issues such as the status of the Gallagher amendment repeal (Amendment B), paid family and medical leave (Proposition 118), local tax issues and other state and local issues that have direct implications for businesses.

Final results of some issues will likely not be available tonight, but in some cases trends will be established.

BizWest will follow up on issues not decided tonight in subsequent days.