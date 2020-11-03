Banner Fort Collins starts construction on cardiac catheterization lab   

FORT COLLINS — Construction is set to start this month on a new 1,736-square-foot cardiac catheterization lab at Banner Fort Collins.

“Currently, people who come to Banner Fort Collins in need of interventional heart care – commonly known as a cardiac cath procedure – are transferred to McKee Medical Center in Loveland,” according to a Banner news release.

Sponsored Content Don’t Just Bounce Back — Bounce Forward: 3 Strategies to Help Businesses Recover

Lost sleep. Lost revenue. Stress levels through the roof. If this sounds like you — and your business — you’re not alone. Read More

In addition to cardiac cath, treatments offered at the new lab, which will open early 2021, will include:

Treatment of peripheral arterial disease

Electrophysiology services

Interventional radiology services.

“Employers in Fort Collins who have insurance with Banner want their employees to get care close to where they live,” Banner cardiologist Dr. Jason Hatch. “Adding this service in Fort Collins makes getting care easier for the patients and makes providing that care easier for our physicians.”

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC