RMCIT deal closed Friday at $15.5M

LOVELAND — The sale of the Rocky Mountain Center for Innovation and Technology to RMCIT LLC closed on Friday.
The deal, as BizWest reported Oct. 27, was recorded at $15.5 million for the 811,817-square-foot office/flex industrial campus. CBRE’s Mike Eyer, Mike Camp, Julius Tabert and Greg Haynes represented the seller, Cumberland & Western Resources LLC, of Bowling Green, Kentucky.
The facility is located at 815 14th St. SW and is four buildings on 177 acres. It housed Hewlett-Packard Co. during its heyday in the region.
According to CBRE Research, the Northern Colorado industrial market continued to post strong sales numbers in the first half of 2020 with a total volume of $65.2 million, up 64.5% over the total at the same time in 2019.
The facility is located at 815 14th St. SW and is four buildings on 177 acres. It housed Hewlett-Packard Co. during its heyday in the region.
According to CBRE Research, the Northern Colorado industrial market continued to post strong sales numbers in the first half of 2020 with a total volume of $65.2 million, up 64.5% over the total at the same time in 2019.
