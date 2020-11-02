RMCIT deal closed Friday at $15.5M

LOVELAND — The sale of the Rocky Mountain Center for Innovation and Technology to RMCIT LLC closed on Friday.

The deal, as BizWest reported Oct. 27, was recorded at $15.5 million for the 811,817-square-foot office/flex industrial campus. CBRE’s Mike Eyer, Mike Camp, Julius Tabert and Greg Haynes represented the seller, Cumberland & Western Resources LLC, of Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Sponsored Content Ways to Help Employers Maximize the Value of Virtual Care

COVID-19 has changed several aspects of health care, some for the better. These trends can help increase flexibility, convenience and access and may help more people get the care they need to live healthier lives. Read More

The facility is located at 815 14th St. SW and is four buildings on 177 acres. It housed Hewlett-Packard Co. during its heyday in the region.

According to CBRE Research, the Northern Colorado industrial market continued to post strong sales numbers in the first half of 2020 with a total volume of $65.2 million, up 64.5% over the total at the same time in 2019.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC