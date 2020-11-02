Pocket Outdoor Media continues string of acquisitions by buying photography service

BOULDER — Pocket Outdoor Media LLC has claimed another outlet in its months-long acquisition rout by purchasing endurance sports photography outlet FinisherPix.
FinisherPix photographs events from 5K road races to the triathlons making up Ironman World Championship. In a statement Monday, the Boulder-based Pocket said it plans to expand the photography service’s range to events sponsored by its magazine titles.
Sponsored Content
Ways to Help Employers Maximize the Value of Virtual Care
COVID-19 has changed several aspects of health care, some for the better. These trends can help increase flexibility, convenience and access and may help more people get the care they need to live healthier lives.
“FinisherPix was an obvious choice as we build a 360-degree view of the active lifestyle participant that engages with our media brands, which includes celebrating their achievements at events,” CEO Robin Thurston said in a statement.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Pocket has been on a tear in acquiring titles this year, taking on 16 titles in July and Carbondale-based Big Stone Publishing Ltd. last month. It also raised $11.22 million in a Series A round this year, according to filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER — Pocket Outdoor Media LLC has claimed another outlet in its months-long acquisition rout by purchasing endurance sports photography outlet FinisherPix.
FinisherPix photographs events from 5K road races to the triathlons making up Ironman World Championship. In a statement Monday, the Boulder-based Pocket said it plans to expand the photography service’s range to events sponsored by its magazine titles.
Sponsored Content
Don’t Just Bounce Back — Bounce Forward: 3 Strategies to Help Businesses Recover
Lost sleep. Lost revenue. Stress levels through the roof.
If this sounds like you — and your business — you’re not alone.
“FinisherPix was an obvious choice as we build a 360-degree view of the active lifestyle participant that engages with our media brands, which includes celebrating their achievements at events,” CEO Robin Thurston said in a statement.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Pocket has been on a tear in acquiring titles this year, taking on 16 titles in July and Carbondale-based Big Stone Publishing Ltd. last month. It also raised $11.22 million in a Series A round this year, according to filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.