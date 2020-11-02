Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Pocket Outdoor Media continues string of acquisitions by buying photography service

By Dan Mika — 

BOULDER — Pocket Outdoor Media LLC has claimed another outlet in its months-long acquisition rout by purchasing endurance sports photography outlet FinisherPix.

FinisherPix photographs events from 5K road races to the triathlons making up Ironman World Championship. In a statement Monday, the Boulder-based Pocket said it plans to expand the photography service’s range to events sponsored by its magazine titles.

“FinisherPix was an obvious choice as we build a 360-degree view of the active lifestyle participant that engages with our media brands, which includes celebrating their achievements at events,” CEO Robin Thurston said in a statement.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. 

Pocket has been on a tear in acquiring titles this year, taking on 16 titles in July and Carbondale-based Big Stone Publishing Ltd. last month. It also raised $11.22 million in a Series A round this year, according to filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

 

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

BOULDER — Pocket Outdoor Media LLC has claimed another outlet in its months-long acquisition rout by purchasing endurance sports photography outlet FinisherPix.

FinisherPix photographs events from 5K road races to the triathlons making up Ironman World Championship. In a statement Monday, the Boulder-based Pocket said it plans to expand the photography service’s range to events sponsored by its magazine titles.

“FinisherPix was an obvious choice as we build a 360-degree view of the active lifestyle participant that engages with our media brands, which includes celebrating their achievements at events,” CEO Robin Thurston said in a statement.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. 

Pocket has been on a tear in acquiring titles this year, taking on 16 titles in July and Carbondale-based Big Stone Publishing Ltd. last month. It also raised $11.22 million in a Series A round this year, according to filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

 

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC


 