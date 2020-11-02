Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Gateway First opens Fort Collins mortgage center

By BizWest Staff — 

FORT COLLINS — Gateway First has opened its first mortgage loan center in Fort Collins, increasing the Oklahoma-based institution’s growing Northern Colorado footprint

In July, the Colorado Banking Board approved Gateway First to open a loan-production facility at 155 E. Boardwalk Drive in Fort Collins.

The firm also has Colorado mortgage centers in Firestone, Westminster, Greenwood Village, Loveland, Greeley and Cortez.

New loan-production offices are often precursors to the establishment of new bank branches.

“Gateway continues to grow to meet the increasing demand for mortgage services,” Gateway CEO Scott Gesell said in a prepared statement. “We are committed to the families and communities we serve. Our momentum is a testament to our team members’ persistent focus on the customer.”

