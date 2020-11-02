CU sets new single-day application record

BOULDER — The University of Colorado received 9,055 applications on the states annual Free Application Day held Oct. 13. That’s a record for a single day, according to the Boulder Daily Camera.
While CU also had a banner day on Free Application Day in 2019, enrollment dropped this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the newspaper reported.
