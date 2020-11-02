Brighton, Fort Lupton newspapers among those sold to Colorado Community Media 

ENGLEWOOD — Colorado Community Media and owner Jerry Healey announced late last month the acquisition of all of Landmark Community Newspapers’ news outlets: the Brighton Standard Blade, Fort Lupton Press, Commerce City Sentinel Express, Metro Advertiser, Canyon Courier, Clear Creek Courant and 285 Hustler.

“We believe in the strength of community newspapers and are delighted to add these newspapers to our group,” Healey said in a news release. “This acquisition solidifies our presence in the Denver metro area and includes 12 new employees who will bring skills and expertise to our organization. We aim to continue the fine tradition of serving the communities that Landmark developed during its ownership.”

Sponsored Content A reminder from Delta Dental of Colorado

Americans lose more than 164 million hours of work to dental disease, and people with dental benefits are 73% more likely to visit the dentist. Regular dentist visits can detect signs of nutritional deficiencies, general infection, or even more serious systemic diseases. Read More

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“It is with mixed feelings that we sold this group of newspapers, which our company has owned for many years,” Michael Abernathy, president of Landmark Community Newspapers, said in a statement. “In today’s challenging times, we came to the decision that the communities we serve and our employees in the Denver area would be better served being part of a larger Denver-based newspaper group. We wish Jerry Healey only the best.”