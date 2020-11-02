Biodesix IPO raises $72M

BOULDER — Lung cancer testing company Biodesix Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX) raised about $72 million in proceeds last week from the firm’s initial public offering.

The company previously said it hoped to raise as much as $79 million. The company offered 4 million shares to the public, which would have generated as much as $79 million if its shares had traded at the $17 to $19 per share range that it previously targeted. However, its stock has traded at below $15 for much of last week.

Morgan Stanley and William Blair acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity acted as lead manager and BTIG acted as co-manager for the offering