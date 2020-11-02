Arca secures cash runway to develop COVID-19 treatment

WESTMINSTER — Arca Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: ABIO) said it has the cash to develop its potential COVID-19 treatment through the end of 2022.
In its third-quarter earnings released Monday afternoon, the Westminster-based Arca said it had $51.1 million in cash and equivalents on hand, the majority of which was generated from a late-July stock sale.
Sponsored Content
Ways to Help Employers Maximize the Value of Virtual Care
COVID-19 has changed several aspects of health care, some for the better. These trends can help increase flexibility, convenience and access and may help more people get the care they need to live healthier lives.
Arca is looking to repurpose its flagship drug candidate AB201 for use as an anti-blood-clotting agent for heart-attack patients and use it within certain severe COVID-19 patients whose immune systems are overreacting.
Those overreactions are thought to induce blood clots, which can cause cardiac arrest or other life-threatening side effects in some patients.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has already approved Arca’s request to begin advanced trials with COVID-19 patients, where initial data could be made public by the second quarter of next year.
“With the resurgence of SARS-CoV-2 across the country and around the globe, the need for effective therapies to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19 remains an urgent priority,” CEO Michael Bristow said in a statement.
Arca lost $2 million in the quarter, compared with $1.3 million in losses in the period prior. The increase was attributed to higher research and development costs connected to AB201.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
WESTMINSTER — Arca Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: ABIO) said it has the cash to develop its potential COVID-19 treatment through the end of 2022.
In its third-quarter earnings released Monday afternoon, the Westminster-based Arca said it had $51.1 million in cash and equivalents on hand, the majority of which was generated from a late-July stock sale.
Sponsored Content
A reminder from Delta Dental of Colorado
Americans lose more than 164 million hours of work to dental disease, and people with dental benefits are 73% more likely to visit the dentist. Regular dentist visits can detect signs of nutritional deficiencies, general infection, or even more serious systemic diseases.
Arca is looking to repurpose its flagship drug candidate AB201 for use as an anti-blood-clotting agent for heart-attack patients and use it within certain severe COVID-19 patients whose immune systems are overreacting.
Those overreactions are thought to induce blood clots, which can cause cardiac arrest or other life-threatening side effects in some patients.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has already approved Arca’s request to begin advanced trials with COVID-19 patients, where initial data could be made public by the second quarter of next year.
“With the resurgence of SARS-CoV-2 across the country and around the globe, the need for effective therapies to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19 remains an urgent priority,” CEO Michael Bristow said in a statement.
Arca lost $2 million in the quarter, compared with $1.3 million in losses in the period prior. The increase was attributed to higher research and development costs connected to AB201.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.