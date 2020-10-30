United Way accepts child-care assistance applications

FORT COLLINS — United Way of Larimer County has begun accepting applications from child-care providers and nonprofit agencies on behalf of families who qualify for the Larimer County Childcare Fund. Larimer County approved the distribution of $300,000 of Coronavirus Relief Funds, to be spent by Dec. 30, to support families who have child-care needs and who have been negatively affected by COVID-19.

“We are grateful for this partnership with the county to alleviate some of the COVID burden on families in our community. These funds amplify the United Way of Larimer County’s prior commitment to increasing access to childcare. With the loss of in-person schooling, additional restrictions on childcare providers, and other factors related to the pandemic, every dollar invested will have returns for children, families, and our economy,” Deirdre Sullivan, president and CEO of United Way of Larimer County, said in a press release.

Childcare providers apply for funds on behalf of families. For families interested in requesting funding, the parent/guardian of a child must meet certain criteria.

Larimer County resident with children ages 0-5 who is an essential employee during COVID-19 response, or actively looking for employment due to COVID-19 impacts to their previous work

Larimer County resident with children ages 6-12 who has been impacted by the absence of in-person school during working hours

Seeking care from a licensed (ages 0-5) childcare provider, Neighborhood Youth Organization, or nonprofit community organization (non-religious in nature) that offers child care, activities, and/or enrichment programming to children ages 6-12 and is located in Larimer County

Household income less than the most recently published self-sufficiency wage for Larimer County ( 2020 Self-Sufficiency Standards by County )

Single parents who are interested in a child-care scholarship to pursue vocational education or higher education should apply to the United Way WomenGive Scholarship Program

A portion of these funds will support financial assistance to families at licensed home providers and be available through the Early Childhood Council of Larimer County

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until all funds are awarded. Funds will be awarded to providers on a first-come, first-served basis.