Rose and Raven cidery, food-truck park heads to Louisville City Council

LOUISVILLE — The Rose and Raven, a planned cidery and food-truck park along East South Boulder Road in Louisville, will go before the City Council Nov. 17 for public hearings on two issues — the project’s planned-unit-development application and the creation of a new zone district to allow permanent food-truck operation on the site.

Both items were recommended for approval by the Louisville Planning Commission in a meeting Oct. 8.

Sponsored Content Getting “Traction” in your Business

It’s one thing to build powerful vision, but it is quite another task to make it happen. As Gino Wickman states in his best- selling book Traction, “Vision without Traction is hallucination!” The operating system that flows from the book Traction is called the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS). At its core, the system helps organizations and leadership teams reach their full potential and provides a powerful framework for ongoing performance and growth. Read More

The Rose and Raven would be a 14,000-square-foot craft cider production facility with interior and exterior seating, plus a kitchen. The food-truck park would be located on the west side of the building.

The food truck courts would be able to host three to four food trucks at one time. The proposed new zone district would allow permanent food-truck parks, to be dubbed mobile food courts, to be created throughout the city. Currently, according to a planning commission staff report, for multiple food trucks to operate permanently at a location, the trucks would have to obtain separate permits once per year from every restaurant within 150 feet.

A draft ordinance provided by the Planning Commission would allow the creation of zone districts, with approval of Special Review Use, for two or more food trucks to operate on a rotating basis without having to obtain a permit from all nearby restaurants.

The Rose and Raven will be located at 511 E. South Boulder Road, on the north side of East South Boulder Road, west of Centennial Drive and east of Garfield Avenue. Owners Joshua Martinsons and Brant Clark, doing business as Corvus Nidus LLC, purchased the property for $1.47 million in May, according to Boulder County property records.