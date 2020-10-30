Ron’s Equipment to acquire Keenesburg farm dealership

FORT COLLINS — Farm-equipment dealer Ron’s Equipment Co. Inc. has agreed to acquire Prospect Implement, based in Keenesburg. The deal is scheduled to become effective Nov. 1.

Prospect Implement, located at 33894 Colorado Highway 52, previously had been slated to close, announcing on its website, “Storewide Liquidation Sale. After many years in business, Prospect Implement is closing its doors.”

Sponsored Content Don’t Just Bounce Back — Bounce Forward: 3 Strategies to Help Businesses Recover

Lost sleep. Lost revenue. Stress levels through the roof. If this sounds like you — and your business — you’re not alone. Read More

But that notice was replaced with a new announcement: “Exciting News! Our doors are still open, and it’s business as usual. Our dealership is being purchased by Ron’s Equipment of Fort Collins, and they will change the name and take over on November 1, 2020.”

The acquisition provides a second location for Ron’s Equipment, which provides equipment and service to the agriculture industry in Colorado and Wyoming.

“Both organizations have a long-standing history of providing high-quality and efficient equipment to those in the ag industry in the region,” Tillie Peart, after sales manager of Ron’s Equipment, said in a prepared statement. “Combined, Ron’s Equipment and Prospect Implement bring over 120 years of knowledge and expertise in farm equipment that allows our sales staff to act as consultants for our clients in helping them find the best piece of equipment for the job.”

Ron and Kay Lonneman founded Ron’s Equipment In 1985. The dealership is located at 906 N. U.S. Highway 287 in Fort Collins.

Prospect Implement was founded by Carl Altergott in 1942, with his son, Don, taking over the company in 1992, joined by his son, Tim. Don’s grandsons, Justin and Jared Ewing, eventually became the fourth generation of the family to work at Prospect Implement.

That legacy made the acquisition make sense for Ron’s Equipment, Peart said.

“We’ve lived in these communities for more than three decades, and we strive to build long-lasting relationships with our customers,” Peart said. “We are proud to offer more jobs for our community, especially as we navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Both Ron’s Equipment and Prospect Implement are authorized AGCO dealers, selling and servicing Massey Ferguson equipment. Ron’s is also the only authorized JCB dealer in Northern Colorado and southern Wyoming.