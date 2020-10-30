Non-alcoholic beer maker Gruvi wins Naturally Boulder Pitch Slam

BOULDER — Gruvi, a Denver-based manufacturer of non-alcoholic beer, wine and prosecco, took home first place and the People’s Choice award Thursday evening at the Naturally Boulder Pitch Slam competition.

“We pitched last year and think we’ve made such progress since then,” Gruvi founder Niki Sawni said.

Sponsored Content Getting “Traction” in your Business

It’s one thing to build powerful vision, but it is quite another task to make it happen. As Gino Wickman states in his best- selling book Traction, “Vision without Traction is hallucination!” The operating system that flows from the book Traction is called the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS). At its core, the system helps organizations and leadership teams reach their full potential and provides a powerful framework for ongoing performance and growth. Read More

The event, put on by New Hope Network, the Boulder-based organizer of the Natural Products Expo West trade show in Anaheim, California, and Expo East in Philadelphia, is a networking and celebratory occasion for natural and organic product firms in Colorado.

The Naturally Boulder Pitch Slam — hosted by Celestial Seasonings senior vice president Russ Forester and Moxie Sozo director of brand development Catherine Walsh — is part of New Hope’s Spark Change, a web platform aimed at providing natural and organic product makers with industry information and virtual networking opportunities. The platform was launched in the wake of New Hope’s decision to cancel both of its annual trade shows after the COVID-19 outbreak swept across the country.

“We collectively crave the in-person warmth … but we roll with what we’ve got,” Naturally Boulder board president John Grubb said.

In addition to Gruvi, pitchers included:

Mortal Kombucha, Boulder (2nd Place) — Revitalizing kombucha energy drink.

Bloombox Foods, Broomfield (3rd Place) — Artisan salad dressings made specifically for greens such as kale and arugula.

Beyond Microgreens, Boulder — Powerful broccoli microgreens and healthy organic tea blends and boosters.

Khala & Co., Frederick — Plant-based wax wraps for reusable food storage.

Peak State Coffee, Boulder — Coffee beans infused with functional mushrooms.

Lark Love, Boulder — Natural personal lubricants and intimate-care products.

RoseBud Ice Cream, Denver — CBD-infused ice cream.

Genesee Nutrition, Denver — CBD-infused protein bars.

Sweet Logic, Denver — Low-carb, keto dessert mixes.

Judges were One Brands president Peter Burns, rePlant Capital co-founder Robyn O’Brien, Birch Benders co-founder Lizzie Ackerman and Weller CBD beverage maker co-founder John Simmons.

“I applaud you guys, nothing about this is easy,” Ackerman said.

Pitchers are judged on criteria such as trendiness of category, taste, scalability, distribution traction and profitability, Burns said.

In addition to the Pitch Slam, Naturally Boulder handed out the following awards Thursday:

Breakout Brand: Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha.

Climate Catalyst: Organic India Teas & Infusions.

Industry Leader and Community Champion: Bill Capsalis, CEO of Haystack Mountain Goat Dairy and past president of the board for Naturally Boulder.