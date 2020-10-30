Maxar lands $8M Space Force contract

WESTMINSTER — Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: MAXR) has been tapped by the U.S. Space Force to build software to detect ground-missile launches and other mission-critical events using data collected from satellite arrays.

In a statement Thursday evening, the Westminster-based Maxar said it will receive $8.5 million over 12 months to develop the software.

The software is to be deployed at Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center at Los Angeles Air Force Base. The Space Force’s operations command center is based at Peterson Air Force Base outside of Colorado Springs.

“We’re honored to leverage this experience, in combination with the world-class experience of our subcontractors, to deliver innovative solutions that support national security and a more resilient American space enterprise,” Maxar executive vice president of global field operations Tony Frazier said in a prepared statement.