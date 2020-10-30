Home » Industry News » Technology



Funding Friday: Biodesix’s IPO ends, $5.4M for health-care text-to-speech

By Dan Mika — 

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

 

Notable rounds this week:

  • Biodesix Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX) ends its public offering today after debuting as a publicly-traded company on Wednesday. The company is offering 4 million shares to the public, which would have generated as much as $79 million if its shares had traded at the $17 to $19 per share range that it previously targeted. However, its stock has traded at below $15 for much of the week so far, and as of 11:30 a.m. Mountain Time on Friday, had dropped below $12. It’s unclear how much the company has generated so far in proceeds.
  • nVoq Inc. reported raising an additional $5.45 million on Friday as part of an ongoing fundraising effort, which now stands at a total of $30.62 million sold out of a $35.75 million target. The Boulder company initially opened the round in late 2015, with $500,000 invested in a $6 million round, according to securities filings. It most recently reported $25,173,750 raised as of last September. The company develops speech-to-text software for medical professionals that are within federal health-privacy guidelines.

