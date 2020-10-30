Elevations hires chief experience officer

BOULDER — Jennifer Ramirez has been hired by Elevations Credit Union to serve as the institution’s chief experience officer.

Ramirez has held leadership positions with Janus Henderson Investors, Western Union and First Data Corp., according to an Elevations news release.

“Jennifer is an exceptional leader who will dramatically impact our ability to improve service for members, employees and our community,” Elevations CEO Gerry Agnes said in the release. “We are eager to work with Jennifer and know that adding her to the team will be an inflection point in Elevations Credit Union’s pursuit of excellence.”

In her new role, Ramirez will “lead Elevations’ digital initiatives, product development, and marketing and community affairs teams, building on the credit union’s solid foundation to design and deliver innovative solutions that positively impact members, businesses and financial results, creating value for our members,” the release said.