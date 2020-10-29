Vintage City Church buys new Fort Collins location for $4.12M

FORT COLLINS — Vintage City Church is moving just more than a mile northwest after purchasing a new location in Fort Collins this month.

The non-denominational church acquired 31,560 square feet of space at 1501 Academy Court near the city’s northeast corner in two separate deals this month, according to a press release from broker CBRE. Part of the property was purchased from Life Church, another church in the city.

Sponsored Content Ways to Help Employers Maximize the Value of Virtual Care

COVID-19 has changed several aspects of health care, some for the better. These trends can help increase flexibility, convenience and access and may help more people get the care they need to live healthier lives. Read More

Vintage City plans to hold its first in-person services on Nov. 15 after it moves from its current location at 1825 Sharp Point Drive.

“We are incredibly excited for this fresh season in our Vintage family to serve Fort Collins in this

prime location,” Pastor Greg Sanders said in a statement.

The sale at $4.12 million amounts to a slight discount to the property’s recorded value, which Larimer County officials last placed at just more than $4.38 million.

Life Church purchased its three units amounting to 12,473 square feet in 2004 and 2005 for a combined $965,000, while the subsidiary company that owned the remaining 19,177 square feet purchased the property in 2015 for $1.7 million, according to property records.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC