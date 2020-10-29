Early-bird pricing ends Oct. 31 for Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference

BOULDER — Early-bird pricing ends Oct. 31 for the Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference, which will be conducted virtually from Nov. 17-19.

Renowned Colorado economist Patty Silverstein will kick off the event, Nov. 17, with National Association of Realtors chief economist Lawrence Yun helping to close out the event, Nov. 19.

The conference will be conducted virtually for three half days.

Silverstein, president and chief economist for Development Research Partners, will present “Real Estate & the Economy.” She will delve into the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including trends in labor force and employment, what industries are expanding, and the resulting impact on demand for commercial real estate. She also will explore trends in consumer-spending activity, which is influenced by current residents and new transplants, and how that has affected the residential real estate market.

Yun will explore what the future holds for housing starts, home sales, prices and mortgage rates in 2021 and beyond, outlining the latest data and providing his predictions for the nation’s housing market during the COVID-19 era.

Other topics at the conference include:

Workouts & Workarounds

Landlords have provided significant lease adjustments to cash-strapped tenants during the COVID-19 pandemic, and many lenders have modified loan terms for landlords. What does the future hold for these arrangements, and how will it affect potential litigation, problem loans and foreclosures going forward?

Breaking Ground

Even during COVID-19, communities throughout the Boulder Valley are seeing a wave of new commercial construction, with some projects in the planning stage and others already emerging from the ground. A panel of development directors will provide a complete rundown of the region’s top projects.

Commercial Forecast

Office and retail space has faced enormous challenges in 2020, while industrial has continued rapid growth in the region. Lynda Gibbons, president/managing broker of Gibbons-White Inc., and Gregory Glass, senior broker associate, will take a look at major developments and sales, as well as the latest vacancy and leasing statistics.

Deal Flow

Commercial real estate continues to attract interest from both local and national buyers, but what effect has the COVID-19 pandemic had on inventories of available properties, and how will difficulties in the office and retail sectors — as well as a strong industrial market — affect investment activity going forward?

The Election’s Over — Now What?

The election is over. What do the results mean for real estate financing, mortgage rates and other federal policies? And how will they impact real estate locally? We’ll discuss policy implications regarding HUD, FHA, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Residential Forecast

2020 has proved to be a volatile year for residential real estate. What do the latest numbers tell us about the housing market in the Boulder Valley during the COVID-19 pandemic? Todd Gullette, managing broker for Re/Max of Boulder, will examine sales numbers, listings, average and median prices and much more.

The COVID Effect

COVID-19 has had a dramatic effect on real estate, health care, government and other sectors, but what does 2021 hold for real estate and other industries? How has it affected the residential sales process, and how can residential agents be most effective during these unprecedented times? We’ll explore the impact on key sectors, as well as changing regulations, potential litigation and the impact of COVID-19 on iBuyers, Zillow and other trends.

Rental Volatility

Rental markets have been disrupted by COVID-19, with uncertainties surrounding the student-housing market, along with eviction moratoria and proposals for limits on evictions without representation. How have all of these dynamics affected the market for rental housing in the Boulder Valley?

The National Outlook

Home-Building Forecast

Home-building has performed relatively well during the COVID-19 pandemic, but anxiety and uncertainty abound when it comes to how the sector will fare in 2021. Home-building expert John Covert, director of the Colorado/New Mexico region for MetroStudy, will outline the economic and health challenges confronting the region, and how they are likely to affect the home-building sector in the new year.

The Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference & Forecast is presented by BizWest, Re/Max of Boulder, Gibbons-White Inc. and Elevations Credit Union.

Early-bird registration is available until Oct. 31, with tickets priced at $38.98. The conference has been approved for six continuing-education credits through VanEd, for an additional cost of $15.

For more information about the Boulder Valley Real Estate Conference or to register, visit https://events.bizwest.com/bvrealestateconference/