Boulder’s Henley & Remy Apartments fetch $32M

BOULDER — The 82-home Henley & Remy Apartments at 565 Mohawk Drive in Boulder recently changed hands for $32.3 million, or nearly $394,000 per unit.

Remy Boulder Investor LLC, and registered to Hollis Considine of Denver, bought the property from Pathfinder Boulder Holdings II LLC, a holding company affiliated with San Diego-area real estate investor Pathfinder Partners, Boulder County property records show.

Andy Hellman, Justin Hunt and Katie Hufnagel of Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) represented Pathfinder in the deal.

“This sale is a testament to the strength and stability of the Boulder market and the buyer’s

confidence in it. At $393,900 per unit, the sale of Henley & Remy — built in 1974 and 1968,

Respectively — is the highest price per unit for any market-rate apartment community built prior to

2010 in Colorado,” Hellman said in a prepared statement. “The seller transformed the property into a modern and differentiated community through the thoughtful and distinguished renovations of the common amenities, unit upgrades and exterior repositioning.”

