Trucks carrying billboards with messages highlighting the discrepancy in cannabis laws among states began driving across state lines this week. Courtesy Monogram.

Jay-Z’s pot brand uses mobile billboards to highlight differing cannabis laws

By Lucas High — 

On Wednesday, trucks carrying mobile billboards began driving between Northern Colorado and Wyoming carrying messages that highlighted the differences in the way the states’ legal systems treat marijuana. 

The signs — one of which read, “Here, cannabis is illegal. Avoid the bookings.” and the other, “Here, cannabis is legal. Enjoy responsibly.” — were part of a marketing effort to publicize Monogram, a new cannabis brand backed by hip-hop mogul Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter.

Trucks hauled the signs between Cheyenne in Wyoming and Larimer and Weld counties in Colorado. Similar efforts occurred along the Colorado border with Kansas, Oregon and Idaho, Illinois and Wisconsin, Nevada and Idaho, Washington and Idaho, and Michigan and Wisconsin.

The trucks will be in place along each of these state lines for the next two weeks, through the election, according to a Monogram news release.

Monogram, which launched this week, is a partnership with California-based cannabis retailer and grower Caliva Inc.


 