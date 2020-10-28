Jay-Z’s pot brand uses mobile billboards to highlight differing cannabis laws

Trucks carrying billboards with messages highlighting the discrepancy in cannabis laws among states began driving across state lines this week. Courtesy Monogram.

On Wednesday, trucks carrying mobile billboards began driving between Northern Colorado and Wyoming carrying messages that highlighted the differences in the way the states’ legal systems treat marijuana.

The signs — one of which read, “Here, cannabis is illegal. Avoid the bookings.” and the other, “Here, cannabis is legal. Enjoy responsibly.” — were part of a marketing effort to publicize Monogram, a new cannabis brand backed by hip-hop mogul Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter.

Sponsored Content Getting “Traction” in your Business

It’s one thing to build powerful vision, but it is quite another task to make it happen. As Gino Wickman states in his best- selling book Traction, “Vision without Traction is hallucination!” The operating system that flows from the book Traction is called the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS). At its core, the system helps organizations and leadership teams reach their full potential and provides a powerful framework for ongoing performance and growth. Read More

Trucks hauled the signs between Cheyenne in Wyoming and Larimer and Weld counties in Colorado. Similar efforts occurred along the Colorado border with Kansas, Oregon and Idaho, Illinois and Wisconsin, Nevada and Idaho, Washington and Idaho, and Michigan and Wisconsin.

The trucks will be in place along each of these state lines for the next two weeks, through the election, according to a Monogram news release.

Monogram, which launched this week, is a partnership with California-based cannabis retailer and grower Caliva Inc.